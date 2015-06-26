By Alistair Bell
| June 26
June 26 Country singer Cody McCarver for years
wore T-shirts featuring the Confederate battle flag - the "rebel
flag" as he calls it -when he toured in the U.S. South as a
member of the Confederate Railroad band.
Even after fights nearly broke out over merchandise sold at
the group's concerts with the flag on it, McCarver continued to
wear the T-shirts.
It took last week's controversy over the Confederate flag
following the murder of nine worshipers at an African-American
church in Charleston to fully drive home to him how divisive the
symbol can be.
"It made a difference to the way I see it," said McCarver,
who in 2013 briefly featured images of the flag in a video for
his song, "Redneck Friends Of Mine."
The Tennessean says that while he had always seen the flag
as an expression of Southern history -- and rocker rebellion --
he will no longer wear it on stage.
"I think that if, and this is a huge if, taking the rebel
flag out of our society would stop racism, I am all for it,"
said McCarver, who quit as keyboard player for Confederate
Railroad several years ago to pursue a solo career.
The Charleston killings have caused widespread
soul-searching in the Southern rock and country music industry,
as some artists rethink what it means to display the Confederate
flag.
Country musicians are by no means a unified group. While
some have embraced Republican candidates and causes, others have
been outspoken in defense of gay marriage and abortion rights.
Country star Tim McGraw drew both praise and fire when he
endorsed Barack Obama for president in 2008, as did the Dixie
Chicks when they criticized President George W. Bush in 2003.
The flag, while not universally embraced by country
performers, has been featured in lyrics and used as a stage
backdrop or fashion accessory by numerous country artists,
including singers Hank Williams Jr., Trace Adkins and Blake
Shelton.
The members of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, one of the
groups most identified with the flag, distanced themselves
publicly from it in 2012.
In the country music world, musicians in the more raucous
"outlaw country" subgenre, dating back to the 1960s, are most
likely to express pro-Southern sentiment.
But some of today's descendants of outlaw country are wary
of discussing the flag. Several musicians declined to comment
for this article, including Colt Ford, who has performed in
boots bearing the flag, and duo Montgomery Gentry, who defiantly
declared, "it ain't nobody's business what kind of flag I fly"
in their song "Carrying On."
Country singer-songwriter John Rich, however, who draws on
outlaw country and Southern rock imagery in his songs, said this
week he agrees with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's call
for the removal of the Confederate flag from the State House
grounds. "I applaud that and I think she's right," he told Fox
News.
AVOIDING CONTROVERSY
One reason many mainstream country stars steer clear of the
Confederate flag controversy is a reluctance to alienate fans on
either side of the issue.
"In some cases they are a lot like pop artists in that they
are trying to reach as broad an audience as possible, and so
engaging with that kind of imagery or the rhetoric that is
associated with it would turn off a lot of audiences," said
country expert Travis Stimeling of West Virginia University
School of Music.
Some musicians have tried to tread carefully. Charlie
Daniels, a Southern rock and country veteran who had a hit in
1979 with "The Devil Went Down To Georgia," wrote on his web
site on Friday that the flag is "a sign of defiance, a sign of
pride, a declaration of a geographical area that you were proud
to be from."
But he condemned slavery and said "every human being,
regardless of the color of their skin is just as valuable as I
am and deserves the exact same rights."
Richard Young, guitarist for the Grammy-winning Kentucky
Headhunters and a Southern rocker since the 1960s, says he
believes Southern musicians need to acknowledge their debt to
the black music that helped shape what they play. But he
nevertheless feels conflicted about the flag.
"I understand the way many people, especially African
Americans, feel towards this but I think there is a historical
value that even African Americans must understand. We must not
lose our history," said Young, whose band recently released an
album that featured the late African-American blues pianist
Johnnie Johnson.
"Everybody needs to reach into their heart and decide for
themselves."
(Additional reporting by Wayne Hester in Birmingham. Editing by
Jason Szep)