SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 President Barack Obama on
Friday said a mass shooting at a black church in South Carolina
exposed the "blight" of racism still present in America, and
railed against critics who have accused him of politicizing a
tragedy to talk about tougher gun laws.
Obama, speaking to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, said the
murder of nine people at an historic African-American church in
Charleston shows the need for vigilance against racism.
"The apparent motivations of the shooter remind us that
racism remains a blight that we have to combat together," Obama
said.
But he invoked other recent mass shootings at a school in
Newtown, Connecticut and movie theater in Aurora, Colorado to
argue for the need for reforms to gun laws, a politically
fraught subject in a country whose constitution guarantees the
right to own guns.
"We should be able to talk about this issue as citizens
without demonizing all gun owners who are overwhelmingly law
abiding, but also without suggesting that any debate about this
involves a wild-eyed plot to take everybody's guns away," Obama
said.
Obama pushed for tighter controls on guns after the 2012
school shootings in Newtown, but was foiled by the politically
power gun lobby and failed to convince Congress.
Noting more than 11,000 Americans were killed by gun
violence in 2013, Obama acknowledged that his failed proposals
"wouldn't have prevented every act of violence" but said they
would have stopped some of them.
"You don't see murder on this kind of scale, with this kind
of frequency, in any other advanced nation on earth," he said.
"Every country has violent, hateful or mentally unstable
people. What's different is that not every country is awash with
easily accessible guns," he said.
Obama said it is unlikely that Congress will work on new gun
safety laws in the near future, but said he believes public
opinion eventually will shift and compel lawmakers to act.
"I refuse to act as if this is the new normal, or to pretend
that it's simply sufficient to grieve, and that any mention of
doing something to stop it is somehow politicizing the problem,"
Obama said.
Advocates of stricter gun laws introduced legislation less
than two weeks before the Charleston shooting to encourage
tougher state handgun licensing rules, but it stood little
chance of advancing in the Republican-controlled Congress.
Democratic Representative Chris Van Hollen, a backer, said,
"We would hope that these kinds of tragedies would ultimately
penetrate the consciousness of lawmakers and prompt action."
Brian Malte, an executive at the Brady Campaign to Prevent
Gun Violence, a pro-gun control group, appeared less hopeful.
"All Congress has done is block hearings and block votes on
this issue," Malte said.
"You have too many corporate gun lobby lap-dogs in Congress
who take money and don't support background checks," he said.
