Police respond to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

WASHINGTON The suspected gunman in the shooting at a South Carolina church has been caught in Shelby, North Carolina, a local television station and other news outlets reported on Thursday.

WCCB in Charlotte, North Carolina posted the report on its Twitter page but gave no other details. CNN and MSNBC also reported his capture. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting, in which nine people died, as 21-year-old Dylann Roof.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)