June 13 Shots were fired early on Saturday from
what appeared to be an armored van outside Dallas Police
headquarters that was then chased by police vehicles and an
explosive device was found outside the building, police
officials said.
Dallas Police Chief David Brown told reporters that
witnesses said as many as four suspects were involved in the
incident, including one individual who identified himself to
police negotiators as James Boulware.
Police said that no officers had been injured, and that they
were still negotiating with a suspect inside the van at a fast
food parking lot south of Dallas.
