June 13 Shots were fired from an armored van at
Dallas Police headquarters early on Saturday before it drove
away and was pursued by police, according to police and the
Dallas Morning News.
The Dallas Police Department said on its Twitter account the
shooting was first reported at 12:27 a.m. local time and that
witnesses said the suspects were inside an armored car. It was
not immediately clear if anyone had been injured.
The Dallas Morning News said dozens of police cars and SWAT
personnel pursued the van, which it said was believed to be
carrying explosives.
Police and the van then stopped on a nearby interstate
highway, where officers were apparently negotiating with the
driver, the paper said
In a video on social media and also published online by
local media, a police officer could be seen approaching a black
van with a flashlight as two other police cruisers pulled up
behind the vehicle. The officer then abruptly turned and ran
away and then a volley of gunshots could be heard.
In another video, the van could be seen ramming a police
cruiser before gunfire rang out and the vehicle drove off.
Further details were not immediately available.
