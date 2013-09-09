(Updates with standoff ending)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept 9 A man accused of shooting and wounding a San Antonio police officer on Monday surrendered to police without incident after a nine-hour standoff that had prompted the closing of a portion of busy Interstate 35 in the city's downtown, police said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters the standoff "came to the conclusion we wanted. He came out safe and unarmed."

Police had been called to a Super 8 motel on the interstate highway just north of downtown at about 8:00 a.m. local time on a report of a "family disturbance."

When officers knocked on the motel room door, a gunman inside fired through the door and shot Officer Aaron Terrazas, 34, in the head. Officials later said the officer was in stable condition with a non-life-threatening wound.

The 37-year-old suspect, who McManus said has some history with police, retreated into the motel room. Police closed several downtown streets, including a portion of the interstate, causing major traffic delays throughout the day.

Two nearby high schools were placed on lockdown, but students were allowed to leave the building when classes dismissed.

As the standoff wore on, police brought in relatives of the suspect, who has not been identified, to try to talk him into surrendering. McManus did not say if they had any bearing on his decision to give up.

No charges have been filed but the suspect is expected to face charges of attempted capital murder, police said.