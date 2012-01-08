TUCSON, Ariz U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords made an emotional homecoming to Tucson this weekend, reconnecting with the city rocked a year ago by a deadly shooting spree that left her gravely wounded.

The Arizona Democrat made a surprise visit late on Saturday to the grocery store where a pistol-toting gunman pumped bullet after bullet into a crowd gathered for her congressional outreach meeting on January 8 last year.

Gunfire struck and killed six people and wounded 13 others including Giffords, who was shot through the head and has been recovering at a Houston, Texas, hospital.

"I'm looking forward to seeing her," said Daniel Hernandez, an intern at Giffords' office credited with saving her life as she lay in a pool of her own blood in the Safeway parking lot.

"I think it's going to be a very cathartic weekend for all of us here in Tucson to see her in her hometown," he added.

Survivors will join Tucson residents in remembrance events across the city on Sunday, beginning with a peal of bells that will ring out at 10:11 a.m., the moment of the shooting.

Other events include a service at St. Augustine Cathedral at 1 p.m., followed by a tribute at 3 p.m. honoring those killed in the rampage to be held at the University of Arizona's Centennial Hall.

Accompanied by her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, Giffords made several unannounced visits around the city on Saturday, including the stop at the Safeway store in northwest Tucson where she was shot.

"Gabby just visited the Safeway for the 1st time since 1/8/11," Kelly tweeted.

"It's been a tough year, but we're lucky to have so many people standing w/us," he added.

Earlier in the day, Giffords hiked outside Tucson on a desert trail named for her slain aide Gabe Zimmerman and visited University of Arizona Medical Center staff who treated her and others for bullet wounds.

She will attend a candlelight vigil at the University of Arizona on Sunday evening with her husband.

The event is expected to draw thousands of residents of Tucson, a city of 520,000 people that many describe as a "small big town."

College dropout Jared Loughner, 23, was arrested at the scene of the shooting and charged with crimes including attempting to assassinate Giffords. He pleaded not guilty.

Found mentally unfit to stand trial, he is being treated in a federal prison hospital in Missouri. (Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Eric Beech)