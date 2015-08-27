(Adds flowers brought to station; prayer vigil for wounded
victim; Obama comments)
By Gary Robertson
MONETA, Va. Aug 26 Two television journalists
were shot to death during a live broadcast in Virginia on
Wednesday, slain by a former employee of the TV station and who
called himself a "powder keg" of anger over what he saw as
racial discrimination at work and elsewhere in the United
States.
The suspect, 41-year-old Vester Flanagan, shot himself as
police pursued him on a Virginia highway hours after the
shooting. Flanagan, who was African-American, died later at a
hospital, police said.
The journalists who were killed were reporter Alison Parker,
24, and cameraman Adam Ward, 27. Both journalists were white, as
is a woman who they were interviewing. The woman was wounded and
was in stable condition, a hospital spokesman said.
Social media postings by a person who appeared to be
Flanagan indicated the suspect had grievances against the
station, CBS affiliate WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, which let him
go two years ago. The person also posted video that appeared to
show the attack filmed from the gunman's vantage point.
Flanagan sent ABC News a 23-page fax about two hours after
the shooting, saying his attack was triggered by the June 17
mass shooting at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina,
the network said. Nine people were killed, and a white man has
been charged in that rampage.
The network cited Flanagan as saying he had suffered racial
discrimination, sexual harassment and bullying at work. He had
been attacked by black men and white women, and for being a gay
black man, he said.
"The church shooting was the tipping point ... but my anger
has been building steadily," ABC News cited the fax as saying.
"I've been a human powder keg for a while ... just waiting to go
BOOM!"
The on-air shooting occurred at about 6:45 a.m. EDT (1045
GMT) at Bridgewater Plaza, a Smith Mountain Lake recreation site
about 200 miles (320 km) southwest of Washington.
The broadcast was abruptly interrupted by the sound of
gunshots as Parker and the woman being interviewed, Vicki
Gardner, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional
Chamber of Commerce, screamed and ducked for cover.
Hours after the shooting, someone claiming to have filmed it
posted video online. The videos were posted to a Twitter account
and on Facebook by a man identifying himself as Bryce Williams,
which was Flanagan's on-air name.
The videos were removed shortly afterward. In one video, a
handgun was clearly visible as the person filming approached the
female reporter.
The person purporting to be Williams also posted, "I filmed
the shooting see Facebook" as well as saying one of the victims
had "made racist comments."
In the fax to ABC News, Flanagan praised shooters who had
carried out mass killings at Virginia Tech University in 2007
and at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999.
ABC News said Flanagan called the network shortly after 10
a.m. Flanagan said he had shot two people and that police were
after him, and then hung up. ABC News then contacted authorities
and turned over the fax, which had arrived about 90 minutes
earlier, the network said.
SHOT HIMSELF AS POLICE CLOSED IN
Flanagan shot himself as Virginia State Police were closing
in on a rental car on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, WDBJ7
said. State police said the suspect refused to stop when spotted
by troopers and sped away.
Minutes later, the suspect's vehicle ran off the road and
crashed, police said in a statement, adding that troopers
approached the vehicle to find the driver with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital near Washington, where he
died.
"It's obvious that this gentleman was disturbed in some way
at the way things had transpired at some part of his life,"
Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton told a news conference.
"It appears things were spiraling out of control, but we're
still looking into that," he said. "We still have a lengthy
investigation to conduct and that's our focus as we move
forward."
Flanagan had sued another station where he worked in Florida
for alleged racial discrimination.
Flanagan said he was called a "monkey" by a producer in the
lawsuit filed in federal court against Tallahassee station WTWC
in 2000. He also said a supervisor at the station called black
people lazy. The Florida case was settled and dismissed the next
year, court records show.
WDBJ7 President and General Manager Jeff Marks said he knew
of no particular connection between Flanagan and the two slain
journalists.
Speaking to CNN about Flanagan, he added, "Do you imagine
that everyone who leaves your company under difficult
circumstances is going to take aim?"
"Why were they (Parker and Ward) the targets, and not I or
somebody else in management?" he said.
The station's early morning broadcast showed Parker
interviewing Gardner about the lake and tourism development in
the area. Gunshots erupted, and as Ward fell his camera hit the
ground but kept running. An image caught on camera showed what
appeared to be a man in dark clothing facing the camera with a
weapon in his right hand.
The station described the two dead journalists as an
ambitious reporter-and-cameraman team who often produced light
and breezy feature stories for the morning program.
"I cannot tell you how much they were loved," Marks said.
They were both engaged to be married to other people at the
station.
"My heart goes out to the families affected," President
Barack Obama said in a television interview in New Orleans,
adding that such gun violence occurs "all too often in this
country."
He said the United States needs to do "a better job of
making sure that people who have problems, people who shouldn't
have guns, don't have them."
Roanoke-area residents brought flowers and food to the WDBJ7
studio late on Wednesday, and parishioners at the Bethlehem
United Methodist Church in Moneta, near the scene of the
shooting, held a prayer vigil for Gardner.
On-air WDBJ7 personalities, who earlier acknowledged holding
back tears as they reported on the deaths of their colleagues,
said local ministers had reached out offering support.
According to his social media sites, Flanagan attended San
Francisco State University. A university spokesman said he
graduated in 1995 with a degree in radio and television.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter, Laila Kearney and Barbara Goldberg
in New York and Ian Simpson in Washington; Writing by Frances
Kerry and Steve Gorman; Editing by Scott Malone, Jeffrey Benkoe
and Lisa Shumaker)