By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The father of a Virginia
journalist killed in an on-air shooting said on Thursday he
would become a crusader for gun control, but analysts said there
was little likelihood of legislation on the federal level any
time soon, despite changes in some states.
Two journalists, reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam
Ward of Roanoke CBS affiliate WDBJ7, were shot during a live
interview on Wednesday by a disgruntled former station employee
who later killed himself. The woman who was being interviewed
was wounded and hospitalized.
Parker's father, Andy Parker, urged state and federal
lawmakers to take action on gun control, especially to keep
firearms out of the hands of people who were mentally unstable.
"I'm not going to rest until I see something happen. We've
got to have our legislators and congressmen step up to the plate
and stop being cowards about this," Parker told CNN, describing
himself as a supporter of the constitutional right to keep and
bear arms.
He said the National Rifle Association, the powerful U.S.
gun lobby, likely would contend that his daughter and Ward would
have been safe if they themselves had been armed.
"It wouldn't have made any difference," Parker said. "How
many Alisons is this going to happen to before we stop it?"
The United States had about 34,000 firearms deaths in 2013,
with almost two-thirds of them suicides, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sarah Trumble, a senior policy counsel for the Third Way, a
Washington think tank, said prospects for gun control had little
chance in the Republican-controlled Congress, despite intense
media focus on the Virginia killings.
"There's no playbook for what to do here," she said, but
added that changes were more likely in states than at a federal
level. "The states are really where the action is."
The last time there was a push at the federal level for
tighter gun control was following the massacre of 26 people,
mostly children, at the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown,
Connecticut, in December 2012.
President Barack Obama supported legislation that would have
extended background checks for gun buyers and banned
rapid-firing assault weapons. But despite national revulsion
over the Newtown killings it was rejected in April 2013 by the
U.S. Senate, including by some lawmakers in Obama's Democratic
Party.
After Wednesday's shooting, Obama reiterated his frustration
over the issue of gun violence, saying the United States needs
to do "a better job of making sure that people who have
problems, people who shouldn't have guns, don't have them."
MEASURES GO AHEAD
Although the issue is stalled at a national level, gun
control measures have gone ahead in the last two years in
several U.S. states, with 18 now requiring background checks for
the sale of handguns, said Colin Goddard, senior policy adviser
for Everytown, a gun control advocacy group backed by former New
York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Among other gains for advocates of gun control are a 2014
referendum in Washington state for background checks on gun
sales in which backers of the initiative outspent the NRA.
Oregon's governor in May signed legislation for background
checks on almost all buyers.
Nevada voters will go to the polls in a similar referendum
next year.
In Maine, Goddard said Everytown had started a campaign to
get a background checks question on the ballot. But gun rights
advocates notched a victory in the state last month when it
became the fifth to allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons
without a permit.
In Virginia, where the NRA is headquartered, Democratic
Governor Terry McAuliffe called for gun controls after
Wednesday's shooting.
But gun control legislation is unlikely to pass the
Republican-dominated legislature, said Stephen Farnsworth, a
pollster at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg,
Virginia.
"It's a very gun-friendly legislature and the shootings this
week will do little to change that," Farnsworth said. He added
that polls have shown more support for gun control among state
residents than among politicians.
Wednesday's shootings were particularly shocking because
they happened on air, and because of social media posts about
the attack by Vester Flanagan, 41, the man police said carried
out the shooting.
His posts illustrated a trend of people wanting to commit
murders and post images of the killings online to gain
notoriety, Parker's boyfriend, Chris Hurst, told NBC.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Frances Kerry)