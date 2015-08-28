(Recasts with sheriff's statement)
By Ian Simpson
Aug 28 The gunman who killed two Virginia
television journalists on air carried out a well-planned assault
and identified with mass murderers and the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks on the United States, authorities said on Friday.
The shooter, Vester Flanagan, gave no sign of his
destination or next move when he fled after gunning down the
journalists from Roanoke station WDBJ7 on Wednesday, the
Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
"It is evident that Wednesday morning's attack was
well-planned and premeditated" and Flanagan apparently acted
alone, the statement on the shooting investigation said.
Flanagan, a former station employee, fired 17 rounds from a
.40 caliber Glock pistol when he attacked reporter Alison Parker
and cameraman Adam Ward as they were conducting a live interview
at Smith Mountain Lake in southwest Virginia, the statement
said.
Flanagan shot himself during a police chase in northern
Virginia and died. The woman who was being interviewed was
wounded and hospitalized.
Evidence and his writings show that Flanagan "closely
identified with individuals who have committed domestic acts of
violence and mass murder, as well as the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks
on the U.S.," said the statement. Almost 3,000 people were
killed in the 9/11 attacks.
The statement said two Glock pistols were recovered from
Flanagan's rental car. No other firearms have been found.
The on-air killings have brought renewed calls for gun
control in the United States and in Virginia, where the National
Rifle Association gun lobby is headquartered.
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, vowed to
press ahead with legislation on background checks for gun
buyers, although the Republican-led legislature has rejected his
gun control efforts.
Citing a federal law enforcement source, USA Today said
Flanagan had legally bought the handguns. He passed a background
check despite his apparent emotional problems, it reported.
In a fax to ABC News the day of the shooting, Flanagan, who
was black, called himself a "powder keg" over what he saw as
racial discrimination. He was fired from CBS affiliate WDBJ7 in
2013.
A search warrant for Flanagan's rental car said police were
tipped to him when he sent a text message to a friend "making
reference to having done something stupid."
In the car, police found a pistol, 9mm ammunition, more
magazines and a pistol case. Other items included stamped
letters, a to-do list and briefcase with three license plates, a
wig and sunglasses, the warrant said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Additional reporting
by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric
Beech)