By Brendan O'Brien and Letitia Stein
Aug 26 The suspected gunman in the shooting
deaths of two television journalists in Virginia on Wednesday
was a veteran anchorman with a history of workplace grievances
who had previously sued a Florida station alleging
discrimination because he was black.
While authorities said they had not determined a motive,
perceived racism appeared to be a factor in the shootings,
according to recent postings the suspect is believed to have
made on social media and a fax that ABC News said the suspect
sent.
Vester Flanagan, 41, who went on the air under the name
Bryce Williams, was a former employee of WDBJ7 in Virginia,
where both of the slain journalists worked. The journalists, who
were both white, were killed during a live television broadcast
earlier this morning.
Posts on a Twitter feed by a man identifying himself as
Bryce Williams, Flanagan's on-air name, accused one of the
victims of "racist comments," and noted that a complaint had
been filed with a government agency that enforces discrimination
claims.
In a 23-page fax ABC News said was sent two hours after the
shooting, he cited as his tipping point the racially motivated
shooting that killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South
Carolina, earlier this summer.
Saying he had suffered racial discrimination, sexual
harassment and bullying at work, Flanagan described himself as
"a human powder keg," the network said.
Flanagan aired similar grievances in a 2000 lawsuit filed in
U.S. federal court against a Florida station, WTWC-TV in
Tallahassee. In that suit, he said a producer had called him a
"monkey," and he accused a supervisor of calling black people
lazy for not taking advantage of college scholarship
opportunities.
The Florida case was settled and dismissed the next year,
court records show.
One of his former Florida colleagues remembered Flanagan as
"quirky," but said he never displayed behavior suggesting he
would be capable of such a violent crime.
"He had his idiosyncrasies, a little quirky sometimes," said
Michael Walker, the weekend producer at the Tallahassee station
when Flanagan was working as a weekend anchor. "It probably
wasn't any different than any other on-air personality."
Walker, who is also black, noted that he had not experienced
discrimination at the station.
Flanagan, who accused the station of terminating his
contract because he had filed a report of racism with a state
agency, said in the lawsuit he suffered emotional distress and
financial losses as a result of his treatment at the station.
The NBC affiliate, which stopped broadcasting newscasts in
late 2000, said at the time of the lawsuit that his contract was
not renewed due to "corporate belt-tightening," according to an
article in the Tallahassee Democrat at that time.
Representatives from the station could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Flanagan's 20-year career in journalism included stints at
local news stations in San Francisco; Savannah, Georgia; and
Midland, Texas, according to his LinkedIn profile. It said he
also worked briefly outside of journalism as a customer service
representative.
He graduated from San Francisco State University in 1995
with a degree in radio and television, the school confirmed.
According to a Facebook page believed to belong to the
suspect, he was originally from Oakland, California, but most
recently living in Roanoke, Virginia, where WDBJ7 broadcasts.
There, he gained a reputation as someone who was difficult
to work with because of his anger, station manager Jeff Marks
said during a live broadcast.
"Vester was an unhappy man," Marks said, adding that he had
to be escorted out of the building by police after he was
terminated from the station in 2013.
"He did not take that well," he added.
