By Brendan O'Brien and Letitia Stein
Aug 26 The gunman in the shooting deaths of two
television journalists in Virginia on Wednesday was a veteran
anchorman with a history of workplace grievances who had
previously sued a Florida station alleging discrimination
because he was black.
While authorities said they had not determined a motive,
perceived racism appeared to be a factor in the shootings,
according to posts on social media attributed to the shooter and
a fax that ABC News said had been sent by the gunman.
Vester Flanagan, 41, who went on the air under the name
Bryce Williams, was a former employee of WDBJ7 in Virginia,
where both of the slain journalists worked. He shot himself as
police pursued him on a Virginia highway hours after the
shooting. Flanagan, who was African-American, died later at a
hospital, police said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the journalists, who were both white,
were shot dead during a live television broadcast.
Hours after the shooting, someone claiming to have filmed it
posted video online. The videos were posted to a Twitter account
and on Facebook by a man identifying himself as Bryce Williams.
The videos were removed shortly afterward. In one video, a
handgun was clearly visible as the person filming approached the
female reporter.
In the posts on the Twitter feed, he accused one of the
victims of "racist comments," and noted that a complaint had
been filed with a government agency that enforces discrimination
claims.
In a 23-page fax ABC News said was sent two hours after the
shooting, he cited as his tipping point the racially motivated
shooting that killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South
Carolina, earlier this summer.
Saying he had suffered racial discrimination, sexual
harassment and bullying at work, Flanagan described himself as
"a human powder keg," the network said.
Flanagan aired similar grievances in a 2000 lawsuit filed in
U.S. federal court against a Florida station, WTWC-TV in
Tallahassee. In that suit, he said a producer had called him a
"monkey," and he accused a supervisor of calling black people
lazy for not taking advantage of college scholarship
opportunities.
The Florida case was settled and dismissed, court records
show.
One of his former Florida colleagues remembered Flanagan as
"quirky," but said he never displayed behavior suggesting he
would be capable of such a violent crime.
"He had his idiosyncrasies, a little quirky sometimes," said
Michael Walker, the weekend producer at the Tallahassee station
when Flanagan was working as a weekend anchor. "It probably
wasn't any different than any other on-air personality."
Walker, who is also black, said that he had not experienced
discrimination at the station.
Flanagan, who accused the station of terminating his
contract because he had filed a report of racism with a state
agency, said in the lawsuit he suffered emotional distress and
financial losses as a result of his treatment at the station.
The NBC affiliate, which stopped broadcasting newscasts in
late 2000, said at the time of the lawsuit that his contract was
not renewed due to "corporate belt-tightening," according to an
article in the Tallahassee Democrat at that time.
The station confirmed Flanagan's employment for about one
year and noted in a statement that his discrimination complaint
was dismissed by a government agency and the lawsuit resolved.
Flanagan's 20-year career in journalism included stints at
local news stations in San Francisco; Savannah, Georgia; and
Midland, Texas, according to his LinkedIn profile. It said he
also worked briefly outside of journalism as a customer service
representative.
He graduated from San Francisco State University in 1995
with a degree in radio and television, the school confirmed.
According to a Facebook page believed to belong to the
suspect, he was originally from Oakland, California, but most
recently living in Roanoke, Virginia, where WDBJ7 broadcasts.
There, he gained a reputation as someone who was difficult
to work with because of his anger, station manager Jeff Marks
said during a live broadcast.
"Vester was an unhappy man," Marks said, adding that he had
to be escorted out of the building by police after he was
terminated from the station in 2013.
"He did not take that well," he added.
