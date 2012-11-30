A gunman shot dead at least one person at a community college in Wyoming on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the school as police secured the scene, and at least one other person was wounded, the Casper Star Tribune reported.

It quoted a spokesman for Casper College as saying the gunman was "possibly deceased," and said the city's police chief had cited multiple injuries. The school said on its website it had issued an emergency alert and advised against travel to the campus until further notice.

School and police officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment via phone and email.

(Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Paul Thomasch)