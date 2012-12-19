WASHINGTON Dec 19 The Obama administration will consider executive actions and specific proposals for legislation as part of its gun policy response to the school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday.

Holder, who has been a vocal proponent of a new ban on certain semiautomatic rifles, told reporters that a range of options need to be considered in the coming weeks.

Those options will have to include a "strong and robust" Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the chronically under-funded agency that enforces federal gun laws, he said.

"It's clear that we need to do more," Holder said. He did not specifically call on Wednesday for a return of the assault weapon ban.