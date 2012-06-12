(Reuters) June 12 - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 4.76 percent in the second half of May, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Through May 31, short interest rose to 7.78 billion shares from 7.43 billion shares as of May 15.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.