NEW YORK Nov 25 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.14 percent in the first half of November, the exchange said on Friday.

Through Nov. 15, short interest edged up to 7.08 billion shares from 7.07 billion shares as of October 31.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)