NEW YORK May 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 4.2 percent in the first half of May, the exchange said on Thursday.

Through May 15, short interest rose to 7.428 billion shares from 7.127 billion shares as of April 30.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.