* Cheers, applause as shuttle hoisted onto aircraft carrier
* "Beam me up, Scotty!" shouts one man in watching crowd
* Marks end of journey for shuttle that never saw space
By Mathew Murphy
NEW YORK, June 6 The space shuttle Enterprise -
named after the spaceship in Star Trek - achieved lift-off on
Wednesday when it was hoisted by a crane onto a floating museum
in New York's Hudson River.
Cheers and thunderous applause erupted from the crowd of New
Yorkers and tourists who turned out to see the retired
spacecraft moved to its new home atop the flight deck of
repurposed World War Two aircraft carrier now named the Intrepid
Sea, Air & Space Museum.
"Beam me up, Scotty!" a man in the crowd shouted as a crane
lifted the shuttle off a barge onto the museum, repeating a
catch phrase from the popular science fiction television show.
"It's part of our history," said New Yorker Cameron Fisher,
21.
The crowd grew quiet and the air was filled with the
creaking of the crane and beating of a helicopter circling
overhead as the shuttle rose 230 feet (70 meters) into the air.
"It inspires people to see what human ingenuity can
achieve," said British tourist Kirsty Rushen, 35.
Earlier Wednesday, as the shuttle, strapped to a barge, made
its way up the Hudson River and past the Statue of Liberty,
crowds ranging from small children to elderly couples strained
for a glimpse of the craft.
"Did you see the shuttle?" said a police officer running up
to his uniformed colleagues like an excited child.
APRIL FLIGHT OVER CITY
For a shuttle that never made it into space, Enterprise has
had quite a journey. In April, crowds of tourists and New
Yorkers watched in awe as Enterprise flew over the city
piggy-backed on a Boeing 747 Jumbo jet.
Enterprise drew more crowds on Wednesday on the banks of the
Hudson to watch the NASA spacecraft make its final approach to
its new floating home on Manhattan's west side.
Despite never flying in space, Enterprise holds a special
place in American history, having been the first of NASA's space
shuttles. In 1977 it was released in mid-air from a Boeing 747
for a series of gliding and landing tests at Edwards Air Force
base in California prior to the first shuttle flight in 1981.
Enterprise was originally going to be named Constitution in
honor of the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution. But a fierce
letter-writing campaign by Star Trek fans convinced the White
House to name it Enterprise after the fictitious spaceship that
Captain Kirk and Mr Spock flew to the front lines of an
intergalactic battle with the Klingons on the popular TV show.
Experts say Enterprise captured the hearts and minds of many
by embodying the best of American ingenuity.
In April last year NASA announced it would retire its space
shuttle fleet to locations in New York, Virginia, California and
Florida. It decided that Discovery would take Enterprise's place
at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Virginia and
that Enterprise would be brought to New York.
Since its joy ride over the city in April, Enterprise has
been kept in a protective tent at JFK International Airport. On
Saturday, the 171,000-pound (77,564-kg) Enterprise was lifted by
crane onto a barge, a process that took about three hours.
Pulled by a tugboat, it toured Queens and Brooklyn on
Sunday, passing by Coney Island and traveling under the
Verrazano-Narrows Bridge before docking in Port Elizabeth, New
Jersey.
Officials at Enterprise's new home, the Intrepid Museum,
which itself is a repurposed former World War Two aircraft
carrier, expect the space shuttle to be a major attraction for
years to come.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Walsh)