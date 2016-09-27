By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The top two U.S. securities
regulators on Tuesday outlined rule proposals ranging from asset
management to swaps dealing they will take up in coming months,
indicating the agencies will be at full throttle through
election season to the end of the year.
The Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures
Trading Commission are working to enforce mandates from the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, comply with international
regulations and respond to technology changes as part of efforts
to keep markets running smoothly and protect investors.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White told an industry group the
commission's staff is working on stress testing for asset
managers. She added that the agency has come far in creating
rules on asset management, noting that last month it proposed an
investment adviser reporting regime, and already has taken up
proposals on liquidity risk management, fund reporting,
derivatives and transition planning.
"In terms of going forward, I expect to see in the next few
weeks further adoptions. Some of the others - a little longer
than that," she said at a meeting of the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association. "But we're very, very
concentrated on getting those done."
She said the SEC's plan for a consolidated audit trail, a
database tracking equity and options trades, is on schedule and
the agency is focused on all aspects of financial technology,
with a forum scheduled on it for Nov. 14.
Following White, CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad told the
conference that one key focus for his agency is reproposing a
rule on capital requirements for swap dealers so that it will be
consistent with banking regulations but flexible enough to apply
to broker-dealers and other non-banking institutions.
Also Massad expected to finalize before year end a rule
limiting the positions that traders can hold in the commodity
markets. The rule has been in the works since Dodd-Frank called
for setting limits for futures, options and physical commodity
swaps contracts to prevent fraud and manipulation.
Massad said that would give the rule an implementation date
some time next September, just before corresponding European
regulations take effect.
The CFTC is also in the process of hammering out a rule on
automated trading and Massad expects the commission will
consider in coming weeks a supplemental proposal on issues that
have bubbled up over the rule, mainly revolving around the scope
and application of testing requirements.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay)