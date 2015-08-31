By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 31 A former U.S. Secret
Service agent pleaded guilty on Monday to diverting to his
personal account over $800,000 worth of bitcoins during an
investigation into online drug marketplace Silk Road.
Shaun Bridges, 33, appeared in federal court in San
Francisco and admitted to money laundering and obstruction of
justice.
Silk Road operated for more than two years until it was shut
down in October 2013, generating more than $214 million in sales
of drugs and other illicit goods using bitcoins, prosecutors
said.
Ross Ulbricht, Silk Road's creator, who authorities say used
the alias "Dread Pirate Roberts," was sentenced to life in
prison in May after a federal jury in Manhattan found him guilty
of several charges, including distributing drugs through the
Internet.
Bridges belonged to a Baltimore-based federal task force
that investigated Silk Road. Another member of that unit, former
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Carl Force, has
admitted to charges of extortion, money laundering and
obstruction of justice.
An attorney for Ulbricht has said those charges "removes any
question about the corruption that pervaded the investigation of
Silk Road."
In court on Monday, Bridges admitted his theft made Ulbricht
believe that another individual was stealing from Silk Road and
helped lead Ulbricht to try to hire someone to kill that person.
Sentencing for Bridges was scheduled for December.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)