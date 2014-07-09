By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 9
NEW YORK, July 9 The man accused of creating
Silk Road, which U.S. authorities said was an online drug
marketplace, lost his bid on Wednesday to dismiss a federal
indictment accusing him of conspiring to deal illegal narcotics
and launder money.
Ross Ulbricht, who prosecutors said was known online as
"Dread Pirate Roberts," had claimed he did not conspire with
Silk Road users who might have broken the law by completing
transactions on the now-defunct website, using the digital
currency bitcoin. He also claimed he was not involved in money
laundering because bitcoins are not money.
In a 51-page decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest
in Manhattan said, "the design and operation" of Silk Road and
Ulbricht's role as an "intermediary" between website users
justified letting prosecutors pursue their case.
"The allegations amount to Ulbricht acting as a sort of
'godfather' - determining the territory, the actions which may
be undertaken, and the commissions he will retain; disciplining
others to stay in line, and generally casting himself as a
leader," Forrest wrote. "Whether the government can prove the
facts alleged is not a question at this stage."
Forrest also said the federal money laundering statute
encompasses bitcoins, noting that the virtual currency's value
can be expressed in dollars. "Any other reading would - in light
of Bitcoin's' sole raison d'etre - be nonsensical," she said.
"One can money launder using Bitcoin."
Ulbricht, 29, faces four conspiracy counts, including
engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, narcotics
trafficking, computer hacking and money laundering. The criminal
enterprise count carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
A trial is scheduled for Nov. 3, court records showed.
Ulbricht is in federal custody, following his arrest on Oct. 1
at a public library in San Francisco. Authorities shut down Silk
Road shortly before the arrest.
Joshua Dratel, a lawyer for Ulbricht, declined to comment,
saying he had not yet reviewed the decision.
In seeking to dismiss the indictment, Ulbricht said the
government portrayed him as being, at most, a "steerer" or
"facilitator" of alleged illegal conduct, not a co-conspirator.
But the judge said the indictment went further, alleging
that Silk Road was "specifically and intentionally designed" to
create an "expansive black market" for drugs and malicious
software and laundering money.
She said the allegations, if true, would distinguish Silk
Road from websites such as Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc
, which are intended for buyers and sellers to complete
transactions lawfully.
Individuals accessed Silk Road with an encryption program
that allowed anonymous communications.
On June 27, the U.S. Marshals Service auctioned 29,655
bitcoins, then valued at $17.7 million, seized from Silk Road.
Bitcoins are transacted independent of central control, and
not backed by any government or central bank.
The case is U.S. v. Ulbricht, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00068.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)