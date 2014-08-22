By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. prosecutors have brought a
trio of new charges against a Texas man accused of creating the
underground online drug marketplace Silk Road ahead of his
November trial.
A new indictment against Ross Ulbricht, 30, filed late on
Thursday in Manhattan federal court added charges of narcotics
trafficking, distribution of narcotics by means of the Internet,
and conspiracy to traffic in fraudulent identification
documents.
The new charges came on top of four other counts previously
asserted by prosecutors of narcotics trafficking conspiracy,
continuing criminal enterprise, computer hacking conspiracy and
money laundering conspiracy.
Ulbricht, who prosecutors said was known online as "Dread
Pirate Roberts," lost his bid to dismiss the earlier charges in
July. He faces trial Nov. 3.
Prosecutors say Ulbricht owned and operated Silk Road, which
they allege served as a black-market bazaar where drugs and
criminal services like computer hacking and forgeries could be
bought in exchange for the digital currency bitcoin.
The superseding indictment filed Thursday accused Ulbricht
of personally distributing and aiding in the distributing of
substances containing heroin, cocaine, LSD and methamphetamine.
It also accused Ulbricht of engaging in a conspiracy to sell
fake ID documents, such as driver's licenses and passports, on
Silk Road.
Federal authorities shut down Silk Road last year, though a
new Internet marketplace under the same name debuted in
November.
A lawyer for Ulbricht did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Ulbricht, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00068.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)