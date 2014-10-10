By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 10 A Texas man accused of creating
an underground online drug marketplace called Silk Road lost a
bid on Friday to suppress virtually all the evidence in his case
ahead of his trial next month in New York.
Lawyers for Ross Ulbricht, 30, argued that search warrants
executed in the investigation were improper. The warrants
stemmed from an earlier search of an Icelandic server that was
"shrouded in mystery," defense lawyers said, questioning whether
it was constitutional.
But U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said
Ulbricht had failed to submit any evidence to show he had a
privacy interest in the server.
"Without this, he is in no different position than any third
party would be vis-a-vis those items, and vis-a-vis the
investigation that led U.S. law enforcement officers to Iceland
in the first place," Forrest wrote.
Prosecutors say Ulbricht owned and operated Silk Road, which
they allege served as a black-market bazaar where drugs and
criminal services such as computer hacking and forgeries could
be acquired in exchange for the digital currency bitcoin.
Forrest acknowledged that requiring Ulbricht to concede he
had an interest in the Icelandic server "could be perceived as
unfair" since prosecutors are trying to prove he created and
operated Silk Road.
"But as Ulbricht surely knows, this is not the first court,
nor is he the first defendant, to raise such an issue," she
said.
The judge said that, as a result, the only arguments she had
to consider related to searches of his Gmail and Facebook
accounts and his laptop, all of which she concluded were legal.
A lawyer for Ulbricht did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Ulbricht, who prosecutors said was known online as "Dread
Pirate Roberts," faces trial on Nov. 3.
He has pleaded not guilty to a seven-count indictment that
includes various conspiracy, narcotics trafficking, and
continuing criminal enterprise charges.
Federal authorities shut down Silk Road last year, although
a new Internet marketplace debuted under the same name in
November.
The case is U.S. v. Ulbricht, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-06919.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Gunna
Dickson)