WASHINGTON Aug 2 President Barack Obama
welcomed Singapore's prime minister for a state visit on Tuesday
with a major trade deal and China's development of islands in
the South China Sea at the top of their agenda.
Both the United States and Singapore are signatories to the
12 nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which Obama hopes
Congress will approve before he leaves office in January.
Obama and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong touched on the
trade issue at the opening ceremony for Lee's visit, which is
the first official one by a prime minister from Singapore since
1985.
"We stand together for a regional order where every nation
large and small plays and trades by the same rules," Obama said.
Lee said TPP would be a major trading group linking both
sides of the Pacific. "Not only will the TPP benefit American
workers and businesses, it will send a clear signal and a vital
signal that America will continue to lead in the Asia Pacific
and enhance the partnerships that link our destinies together,"
he said.
The TPP faces a battle in Congress. Some U.S. voters blame
trade deals for shutting factories, shipping jobs overseas and
favoring corporations over the environment. The
deal also is opposed by presidential candidates Hillary Clinton,
a Democrat, and Donald Trump, a Republican.
Obama believes the TPP will fix problems in a previous trade
deal, the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, and will
create jobs by allowing people around the world to buy U.S.
products. The TPP aims to liberalize commerce in 40 percent of
the world's economy and would be a check against China's
influence in Asia.
Also on the agenda during Lee's visit will be China's build
up of islands in the South China Sea. China claims most of the
energy-rich waters through which trillions of dollars worth of
shipping trade passes annually and has been fortifying islands
in the sea. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and
Vietnam also have claims there.
China has accused the United States of fueling tensions in
the region with patrols and exercises.
Singapore is not a claimant to the South China Sea, but the
tiny city-state has the largest defense budget in Southeast Asia
at a time when nations are stepping up their military spending
in response to China's assertiveness in the region.
