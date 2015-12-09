(Adds comment from Singapore's defence minister, paragraph 6)
BEIJING Dec 9 China's military is paying "close
attention" to an agreement between the United States and
Singapore to deploy the U.S. P8 Poseidon spy plane to the city
state and hopes the move does not harm regional stability, the
Defence Ministry said.
"We are paying close attention to how the relevant situation
develops, and hope bilateral defence cooperation between the
relevant countries is beneficial to regional peace and stability
and not the opposite," the ministry said in a brief statement
late on Tuesday.
The foreign ministry of China, which is at odds with
Washington over the South China Sea, said on Tuesday the move
was aimed at militarising the region.
In a joint statement after a meeting in Washington on
Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Singapore Defence
Minister Ng Eng Hen welcomed the deployment of the aircraft in
Singapore from Dec. 7 to 14.
A U.S. defence official said further deployments in
Singapore could be expected.
Ng told a seminar in Washington on Wednesday that Singapore
had agreed the P8 deployment would be "rotational" and said it
added further "substance" to Washington's assurances that it
would continue to act as a stabilizing force in Asia.
China claims almost all of the energy-rich waters of the
South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion of maritime
trade passes each year. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam,
Malaysia and Taiwan have overlapping claims.
The United States already operates P8s from Japan and the
Philippines, and has conducted surveillance flights from
Singapore's neighbour, Malaysia.
Washington has criticized China's building of artificial
islands in the South China Sea's disputed Spratly archipelago,
and has conducted sea and air patrols near them.
Last month, U.S. B-52 bombers flew near some of China's
artificial islands and at the end of October a U.S.
guided-missile destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of one
of them.
In May, the Chinese navy issued eight warnings to the crew
of a U.S. P8 that flew near the islands, according to CNN, which
had reporters on the aircraft.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, additional reporting by David
Brunnstrom in Washington; editing by Stephen Coates and Grant
McCool)