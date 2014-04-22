By Piya Sinha-Roy and Dana Feldman
LOS ANGELES, April 21 A man who has sued "X-Men"
filmmaker Bryan Singer claiming he had raped him as a teenager
named three more Hollywood executives in lawsuits filed on
Monday, alleging sexual abuse and rape and seeking damages
exceeding $10 million.
Michael Egan, 31, who was an aspiring teen actor in Los
Angeles, said television executives Garth Ancier and David
Neuman and entertainment firm executive Gary Goddard were part
of an underage sex ring in Hollywood in late 1999 and 2000 that
had abused Egan.
A representative for Goddard said he was out of the country
currently. Goddard will "review the complaint and respond
appropriately. Based on what we understand the allegations to
be, the complaint is without merit," the representative said.
Ancier did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment,
and Neuman could not immediately be reached.
In a news conference on Monday, Egan was accompanied by his
mother Bonnie Mound and attorney Jeff Herman. He told reporters
that he had faced backlash since last week when he filed his
lawsuit against Singer, whose "X-Men: Days of The Future Past"
film will open in U.S. theaters next month.
"Going through this and being attacked, you see why victims
don't come forward. It doesn't make it a very pleasant thing to
stand up to," Egan said. He did urge other victims to come
forward, saying, "We have people that can protect us now."
In the lawsuits against each individual, Egan alleged that
he was induced or coerced into sexual activity at "infamous and
degenerate parties" hosted by former entertainment business
executive Marc Collins-Rector, a registered sex offender.
Egan also alleged that the sexual abuse continued on trips
to Hawaii, where he said he was inappropriately touched and made
to consume alcohol and drugs, and forced into anal and oral sex.
SUITS FILED IN HAWAII
The three civil lawsuits against Ancier, Goddard and Neuman
were filed on Monday in federal court in Hawaii. Each suit has
four counts including battery and assault, requesting both
compensatory and punitive damages.
Herman said they will be asking for monetary damages over
$10 million, which will be decided by a jury if the case is
admitted in court.
Egan's mother cried throughout the half-hour news
conference, saying she tried to help her son contact the FBI and
Los Angeles police department 14 years ago to report the abuses.
"It's not about money. It's about disarming these pedophiles
who use their wealth and power to escape justice," she said.
Ancier, 56, previously held roles as a top programmer at Fox
and NBC, rising the ranks to become president of NBC
Entertainment, according to film website IMDB.com. He has
overseen and developed programs such as "The Cosby Show," "Ricki
Lake" and "Home Improvement."
Goddard, 59, has worked with shows on television according
to IMDB.com, and his company The Goddard Group has also created
attractions at theme parks including Universal Studios,
according to the company website.
Neuman was formerly the president of Walt Disney TV and
chief programming officer at CNN, according to LinkedIn, and is
the president and executive producer of Blackrock Productions.
Last week, Egan filed a lawsuit against director Singer,
alleging that the filmmaker used his influence as a Hollywood
insider as well as a range of drugs and alcohol to force anal
and oral sex on Egan while promising him film roles.
Singer, 48, directed 2000's "X-Men" and its 2003 sequel
"X2," and is also signed on to direct the next installment in
the franchise, "X-Men: Apocalypse," for Fox, scheduled to be
released in 2016.
Fox said in a statement last week that the lawsuit was a
"personal matter" for the director, adding "these are serious
allegations, and they will be resolved in the appropriate
forum." The director's lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement
they will be "bringing a claim for malicious prosecution"
against Egan and his lawyer.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)