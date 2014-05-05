By Dana Feldman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 5 A British man who accuses
"X-Men" director Bryan Singer of sexually abusing him as a
teenager was spurred to bring a lawsuit against the filmmaker
after Singer was sued by another man on similar allegations, the
plaintiff's lawyer said Monday.
The lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles said that
Singer, 48, and entertainment industry executive Gary Goddard,
59, coerced the British man into sex acts as a minor with the
promise of helping him in an acting career. The man was not
identified in court papers.
This is the second lawsuit naming Singer ahead of the May 23
release of his film "X-Men: Days of Future Past," which is
expected to be one of the year's top grossing movies.
Singer's lawyer has called the allegations in both lawsuits
false and fabrications, and a bid to win money from the director
behind other films in the "X-Men" superhero franchise. A lawyer
for Goddard also denied the allegations, calling them spurious.
The lawsuit said the abuse happened between 2003 and 2006
and seeks unspecified damages.
The plaintiff's lawyer, Jeff Herman, also represents Michael
Egan, who last month sued Singer, Goddard and two other
entertainment executives over allegations that they abused him
as part of an underage sex ring in Hollywood.
"He did this to support Mike, he realized he wasn't the only
one this happened to," Herman said at a news conference. Herman
specializes in child sex abuse cases and was successful in
litigation against a former Roman Catholic priest accused of
raping boys.
Singer will not participate in promotion for the 20th
Century Fox's "X-Men: Days of Future Past" because of
the lawsuits. The lawsuit filed on Monday accuses Singer of
sexually abusing the plaintiff at age 17 in a London hotel room
after the premiere of his 2006 film "Superman Returns."
In that incident, according to the lawsuit, Goddard is said
to have gotten a "large, muscle-bound man" to smack the
plaintiff after he had told Singer and Goddard to stop grabbing
him in a sexual manner.
Goddard is also accused of having sex with the plaintiff at
age 16 in London and convincing the plaintiff to send him naked
photos of himself.
Goddard produced youth TV programs in the 1980s and 1990s
and his company, The Goddard Group, has created attractions at
theme parks, including Universal Studios.
(Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant
McCool)