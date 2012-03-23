* Executive pleads guilty to racketeering, price fixing
* Guilty plea avoids trial in "Operation Rotten Tomato"
* Salyer may later move to withdraw plea
By P.J. Huffstutter
March 23 The founder of tomato processor
SK Foods in California on Friday pleaded guilty to
racketeering and price fixing in a criminal case over a scheme
to sell tomato paste and other products at inflated prices that
ultimately forced up U.S. grocery bills.
Frederick Scott Salyer pleaded guilty to two counts of a
12-count indictment before Judge Lawrence K. Karlton at the U.S.
District Court for the Eastern District of California.
Salyer's prison sentence has yet to be determined, as well
as any fines and restitution he would pay to companies that
bought mislabeled organic tomato products and other food items
whose quality was poorer than advertised.
Salyer, 56, and his defense attorneys declined to comment to
Reuters after the hearing. Salyer remained free on a $6 million
bond, and will continue to be electronically monitored while
under house arrest at his home in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Salyer's family, well-known in the Golden State for its
cotton empire, once controlled farmland nearly three times the
size of San Francisco. His indictment in 2010 rocked the
California agricultural world.
The plea avoids a criminal trial that had been scheduled for
April and was expected to last for months. Federal investigators
dubbed the case "Operation Rotten Tomato" and charged Salyer and
some of his associates with inflating prices on millions of
pounds of processed tomatoes sold to 55 companies in 22 states.
A sentencing hearing before Karlton was scheduled for July
10. According to the plea agreement presented to the court, the
government and defendant agreed Salyer would serve between four
and seven years in prison.
If the judge sentences him to more than seven years, Salyer
may move to withdraw his plea, said assistant U.S. attorney
Matthew Segal.
Salyer also agreed to forfeit all funds in accounts held at
financial institutions in Lichtenstein and Andorra, including
$3.25 million that were in overseas accounts while he was under
investigation by federal prosecutors in 2010. The plea agreement
does not state a specific amount of restitution or fines.
The bulk of any restitution Salyer is ordered to pay would
go to food product manufacturers that paid inflated prices for
tomato products that failed to meet promised specifications,
said U.S. Attorney Benjamin B. Wagner at a news conference
Friday.
Wagner said the case reflected the importance of prosecutors
fighting corporate corruption in the state's agricultural
industry, given that "food grown in California's Central Valley
feeds people all over the United States." California accounts
for the production of more than 90 percent of all U.S. tomato
products, Wagner said.
A grand jury indicted Salyer in 2010 on a dozen charges -
including racketeering, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, wire
fraud and violating antitrust laws.
Herbert M. Brown, special agent in charge of the Sacramento
field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, described
Salyer's actions as typical of the "festering greed" at the core
of white-collar crime.
"Scott Salyer put greed ahead of concern for his employees
and consumers worldwide," Brown said at a news conference
Friday.
SK Foods, with its headquarters in Monterey and processing
facilities in the Central Valley, sought bankruptcy protection
in 2009. It was later sold to a company based in Singapore.
Salyer was charged with organizing and leading a conspiracy
to use more than $330,000 in bribes from 1998 to 2008 to
eliminate competition in the tomato processing world and secure
deals to sell his company's tomato paste, peppers and other
products to Kraft Foods Inc., B&G Foods and
Frito-Lay North America Inc., among others, according to court
documents.
During that time, according to court documents, Salyer and
some SK Foods officials tricked some food manufacturers into
buying tomato paste mislabeled to appear of a better quality.
Salyer was charged with directing company officials to bribe
some employees of SK Foods' customers to take orders. That, in
turn, and allowed the company to sell tomato products at a 30
percent premium or more, according to court documents.
Some customers have applied to recover their losses through
the bankruptcy case, Wagner said.
After creditors forced SK Foods into bankruptcy protection
in 2009, the bankruptcy trustee discovered that SK Foods monies
were used to buy a $1.5-million lot in Maui, a $2.6-million
condo and operate a $1.5-million jet.
Salyer is the 11th person to have pled guilty in connection
to the investigation.
The case in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
California is United States of America v. Frederick Scott
Salyer, 10-cr-061.