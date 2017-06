Canada's Sarah Burke celebrates after winning the Ladies' halfpipe freestyle FIS World Cup Grand Finals 2008 in Chiesa Valmalenco March 12, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

World-class Canadian freestyle skier Sarah Burke died on Thursday from injuries she sustained in a training accident in Utah last week, a family spokeswoman said.

Considered one of the leading half-pipe athletes in the world, Burke was among the early favorites to win the Olympic gold medal in her sport at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Doina Chiacu)