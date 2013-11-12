(Edits, adds background on former name of Freedom Tower)
NEW YORK Nov 12 The skyscraper at New York's
World Trade Center has been designated the tallest building in
the United States by virtue of its spire, surpassing Chicago's
Willis Tower, an international body said on Tuesday.
The Chicago-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban
Habitat said its Height Committee ruled the mast atop the
building, built on the site of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and
formerly called the Freedom Tower, was a spire and therefore a
permanent feature.
If the mast were considered an antenna instead, it would be
considered functional equipment and subject to change.
With the spire, One World Trade Center reaches 1,776 feet
(541 meters) compared with 1,451 feet (442 meters) for the
Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower. Counting its
antenna, the Willis Tower reaches 1,729 feet (527 meters).
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the public
entity that owns the building, changed the name in 2009, saying
it would make the office tower more marketable for tenants.
The council's Height Committee convened a group of 25
architects, engineers and facade consultants from around the
world on Nov. 8 to consider the issue, and ultimately decided
the mast is a spire, the council said.
Because One World Trade Center is still incomplete, its
designation will become official once the building is occupied
in 2014, the council said. It is one of four skyscrapers planned
at the site alongside a memorial, a museum, a transit center and
a performing arts center.
It would then become the third-highest building in the world
after Dubai's Burj Khalifa at 2,717 feet (828 meters) and the
Makkah Royal Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, at 1,972 feet
(601 meters).
However, four other buildings under construction in China
and one in South Korea would be taller than One World Trade
Center, according to Emporis, a database for building
information.
