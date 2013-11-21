HONOLULU Nov 20 Facing criticism for his novel
approach to Hawaii's homeless problem, state lawmaker Tom Brower
says he has put away the sledgehammer he was using to smash
stolen or abandoned shopping carts used by the dispossessed to
carry their belongings.
Brower, a Democrat whose district includes the beach-front
tourist destination of Waikiki on the island of Oahu, has by his
own estimate disabled about 30 shopping carts in a highly
publicized campaign to crack down on the area's homeless.
"I got tired of telling people, 'I'm trying to pass laws.' I
wanted to do something practical, that will really clean up the
streets," he said in an interview broadcast by joint TV stations
KGMB and KHNL, which also aired video of him smashing abandoned
carts with a sledgehammer.
"I find abandoned junk, specifically shopping carts, and I
remove them," he said. "It creates a situation where those carts
can't be pushed around the city. I think it's a good thing."
The spectacle of Brower stalking the streets with a
sledgehammer and swinging it from his heels as he pounded on the
push carts brought a cascade of criticism, especially from
advocates of the homeless who called his actions extreme and
mean-spirited.
By Wednesday, he was changing his tune. "I guess I shouldn't
use the sledgehammer, because it's a really loaded image," the
legislator, 48, told the TV stations.
Marya Grambs, executive director of Mental Health America of
Hawaii, said she was relieved.
"It was such a horrible example of vigilantism and
terrorizing people who are the most vulnerable," she said.
Grambs was part of an email and telephone campaign that
lobbied Brower, serving in the state House of Representatives
since 2006, and others in the state Legislature, pressing him to
put away his hammer.
Hawaii ranks as having the highest per capita rate of
homelessness of any state - about 45 out of every 10,000 people
in 2012, the most recent year for which such figures were
available, according to the National Alliance to End
Homelessness.
Hawaii's homeless population is particularly visible along
the roads leading into Waikiki and within the tourist district
itself, with beach parks serving as a popular encampment spot
for people who might otherwise be living on the street.
Homeless advocates say Hawaii's mix of high housing costs
and fair weather combined to amplify the state's homeless
situation.
(Reporting by Malia Mattoch; Editing by Steve Gorman and Ken
Wills)