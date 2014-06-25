MEXICO CITY, June 25 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney have invested in Texas-based oil and gas software developer WellAware, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

WellAware's software allows oil and gas companies to track wells and pipelines remotely and collates data for making forecasts.

Cheney, who is already a WellAware board member, and Slim, who led the $37 million funding round along with Activant Capital Group, have invested in the company alongside Ed Whitacre, the former AT&T and General Motors chief who is also a board member.

Slim spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub confirmed that Slim had invested in the company but declined to say how much.

Slim has been ramping up his oil-related business as Mexico opens up its oil and gas industry, ending a 75-year monopoly held by state oil company Pemex.

Dick Cheney could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Diane Craft)