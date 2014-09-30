By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON, Sept 30
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Joining a cry from law
enforcement officials concerned about data encryption on Apple's
newest operating system, U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder said on Tuesday that officers should not be blocked from
the information they need to investigate a crime.
Apple's new iPhone 6, released this month, and Google's
coming update of the Android smartphone have data encryption so
sophisticated that only the user may unlock it. Even law
enforcement officers with search warrants would not have access.
"It is fully possible to permit law enforcement to do its
job while still adequately protecting personal privacy," Holder
said in a speech before the Global Alliance Against Child Sexual
Abuse Online.
Holder said quick access to phone data can help law
enforcement officers find and protect victims, such as those
targeted by kidnappers and sexual predators.
Justice Department officials said Holder is merely asking
for cooperation from the companies at this time.
Holder's comments echo concerns raised last week by FBI
Director James Comey.
"What concerns me about this is companies marketing
something expressly to allow people to place themselves beyond
the law," he said.
Comey said agents at the FBI have had conversations with
Apple and Google to better understand the technology.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Dan Grebler)