(Corrects Larry Pope's title in second paragraph to Chief
Executive Officer instead of Chairman)
WASHINGTON, June 27 The proposed purchase of
Smithfield Foods the world's largest pork processor, by
Shuanghui International of China will be examined at a July 10
hearing of the Senate Agriculture Committee, chairwoman Debbie
Stabenow said on Thursday.
Smithfield Chief Executive Officer Larry Pope was scheduled
to testify. Other witnesses have not been announced.
The hearing, "Smithfield and Beyond: Examining Foreign
Purchases of American Food Companies" will look at how the
government review of such takeovers account for food safety and
protection of American technologies and intellectual property.
(Reporting by Charles Abbott; editing by Ros Krasny and Bob
Burgdorfer)