By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, July 25 U.S. lawmakers are concerned
a Chinese company's planned $4.7 billion acquisition of pork
producer Smithfield Foods Inc could affect the safety
and availability of heparin, a blood-thinner widely used in
heart surgery and kidney dialysis that is derived from pig
intestines.
Members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce wrote
to Smithfield on July 24 asking the company to turn over
information on its production of crude heparin, the raw
ingredient used to make the drug.
As well as being the world's largest pork producer, with
more than 46,000 employees in 25 U.S. states and four countries,
Smithfield is also a major supplier of crude heparin.
In a letter to Smithfield's Chief Executive Larry Pope, six
Republican committee members said the proposed acquisition of
Smithfield by Shuanghui International Holdings "raises questions
related to the safety and adequacy of the U.S. heparin supply."
A spokeswoman for Smithfield, Keira Lombardo, confirmed the
company had received the committee's letter "and will respond
within the timeframe the committee has outlined."
The request comes just weeks after the Senate Agriculture
Committee met to examine the potential food safety implications
of the deal, which would be the biggest Chinese takeover of a
U.S. company.
Smithfield said on Wednesday that the U.S. government has
decided to take an additional 45 days to review the planned
deal. Smithfield and Shuanghui submitted their proposal in June
to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or
CFIUS, an executive branch panel that examines foreign
investment for potential threats to national security.
Many deals are approved during an initial 30-day review, but
some transactions are given a second 45-day examination.
"The Committee's investigation indicates that the U.S.
heparin supply is stressed, and could well be in shortage," the
lawmkers' letter said.
"China's heparin market is experiencing its own pressures,
and Smithfield Foods under Shuanghui control may be pressured to
export its crude heparin product to China instead of supplying
U.S. companies."
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
Erica Jefferson, said the agency does not comment on
congressional letters. A spokesman for Shuanghui said the
company had no comment.
Nearly 150 people in the United States died in 2007 and
2008, and hundreds suffered serious reactions, after they were
treated with contaminated heparin, according to the U.S.
Pharmacopeial Convention, the body that sets standards for drug
quality and purity.
The serious injuries and deaths were associated with the use
of heparin that contained active pharmaceutical ingredient (API)
from China, the FDA said.
The FDA said it evaluated 94 cases of people who died while
receiving heparin during the time the contaminated product was
on the market. The agency said many reports did not have
sufficient information to determine that the tainted heparin was
the cause though in three cases the FDA concluded it was
"likely" or "probable."
The House committee is continuing a broader investigation
into the FDA's handling of that event.
"Because the contamination case was never adequately
addressed by Chinese authorities, at least some of the bad
actors responsible for the adulteration presumably are still
operating in the Chinese heparin business, and there is little
deterrence against, but high economic gain for, new
heparin-contamination schemes," the lawmakers' letter said.
The committee members asked Smithfield to provide details of
its heparin operations, including the size of its production and
a list of current heparin product customers, including any
Chinese heparin customers.
They also asked for the names of the key executives at
Smithfield Foods involved in making and marketing heparin
products, including pig intestines and crude heparin, and
details of key managers at any Smithfield facility involved in
manufacturing crude heparin.
The Smithfield, Virginia-based company makes ham, sausage,
bacon and other prepared meats under labels such as Eckrich,
Gwaltney and Armor. It has argued the ttakeover deal is good for
the United States because it will boost pork exports.