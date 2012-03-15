* Grim ads show amputees, cancer survivors
* CDC estimates some 50,000 smokers will quit because of ads
* Adult smoking population stuck at 20 percent
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, March 15 U.S. health officials
launched a $54 million advertising campaign on Thursday
depicting the health risks of smoking in gruesome detail,
offering the latest salvo in the government's campaign to
deglamorize cigarette smoking.
The 12-week advertising blitz, called "Tips From Former
Smokers," is an effort to counteract the estimated $10.5 billion
a year spent by tobacco companies to market and promote
cigarettes in the United States.
"This is really a David versus Goliath fight. The tobacco
industry has spent more than $100 billion on marketing and
promotion. They continue to spend more than $10 billion a year.
That's a million dollars every hour," Dr. Thomas Frieden,
director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
said in a telephone interview.
Some 8 million Americans have smoking-related illnesses, and
as many as 443,000 Americans die each year from smoking-related
causes. And while U.S. health officials have succeeded in
getting many smokers to quit, recent evidence suggests the
message is not getting through to America's youth.
According to the U.S. surgeon general's report on youth
smoking released last week, one in four high school seniors is a
regular cigarette smoker, and because few high school smokers
are able to quit, some 80 percent will continue to smoke as
adults.
"For every person who dies from smoking, at least two new
young smokers take their place," Kathleen Sebelius, secretary of
Health and Human Services, said at a news briefing launching the
campaign.
She said the ads - a combination of paid advertising and
public service announcements - are intended to encourage smokers
to quit and to build awareness for the damage caused by smoking
and exposure to second-hand smoke.
"The ad campaign we are launching today will tell the real
story. The courageous individuals who volunteered to be in this
campaign lost lungs, legs, fingers and the ability to speak as a
result of smoking's toll," she said.
"We hope these ads, based on successful campaigns in several
states, will be a wake-up call to smokers and potential smokers
who are not yet aware of the enormous damage they may be doing
to their health."
One ad, for example, depicts Brandon, a 31-year-old double
amputee from North Dakota who was diagnosed at age 18 with
Buerger's disease, a rare blood-vessel disorder that cut off
blood flow to both his legs. Brandon's tip: Allow extra time in
the morning to put on your legs.
Another depicts an emaciated, 51-year-old former smoker from
North Carolina named Terrie getting ready for work by putting in
her teeth, then putting on her wig and artfully arranging a
scarf around her tracheostomy tube.
The tagline of the ad is: Smoking causes immediate damage to
the body. You can quit.
Frieden said frank stories about the real health effects of
smoking have been proven to discourage new smokers and to get
people to quit.
"This is absolutely what works. The science is very clear,"
Frieden said.
A 2008 report by the National Cancer Institute found that
anti-smoking media campaigns reduce smoking among both youth and
adults, especially those with strong messages that play on the
emotions. And a 2012 review of published studies found that
testimonials warning about the risks of smoking are especially
effective at getting people to quit.
Frieden estimates that about 50,000 smokers will quit as a
result of these ads. "It could be higher, but that's our
conservative estimate."
Sebelius said the campaign should save an estimated $170
million over the next three years in reduced healthcare costs.
The advertising starts on March 19 and will run on a wide
range of media, including TV, radio, print, billboards, bus
shelters, movies and online via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The push follows big tobacco's success in federal court at
blocking regulations that would have required companies to put
pictures on their labels of rotting teeth, diseased lungs and
other images illustrating the long-term health consequences of
smoking.
But Frieden said the advertising effort was planned long
before that decision was handed down earlier this month.
"We agree smoking is addictive and causes serious disease
and for those who want to avoid the health effects of smoking,
the best thing to do is to quit," said Steve Callahan, a
spokesman at Altria Group, parent of companies Philip
Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and John Middleton.
Dr. Len Lichtenfeld of the American Cancer Society said the
ads are a good step, but they need to be part of a coordinated
anti-smoking effort that includes talking about clean indoor
air, tobacco taxes and smoking cessation programs.
"We have hit a barrier of smoking in this country where
about 20 percent of adults are regular smokers," Lichtenfeld
said in a telephone interview.
"In the past number of years, we haven't been able to reduce
that number. If this campaign sends a message to people that
this is a habit that has risks that can cause harm, that's a
good thing," he said.