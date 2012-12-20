Dec 19 Cigarette smoking among American
teenagers dropped to a record low in 2012, a decline that may
have been partly driven by a sharp hike in the federal tobacco
tax, researchers said on Wednesday.
An annual survey of about 45,000 students in the eighth,
10th and 12th grades found that the overall proportion of those
saying they had smoked in the prior 30 days fell by just over a
percentage point to 10.6 percent.
"A one percentage point decline may not sound like a lot,
but it represents about a 9 percent reduction in a single year
in the number of teens currently smoking," Lloyd Johnston, the
principal investigator in the study, said in a statement.
He said reductions on that scale can translate into the
prevention of thousands of premature deaths and tens of
thousands of cases of cancer and other serious disease.
More than 400,000 Americans are estimated to die prematurely
each year as a result of cigarette smoking - the No. 1 cause of
preventable U.S. deaths - and most smokers begin their habit as
adolescents, experts say.
Healthcare advocates hailed Wednesday's findings as evidence
that higher cigarette taxes were paying off, combined with
federal curbs on youth-oriented tobacco marketing and sales and
a sweeping anti-smoking media campaign.
The researchers also cited the increase in federal cigarette
taxes, raised by 62 cents a pack in 2009, as a likely
contributing factor. The findings were part of an annual survey
by University of Michigan researchers released by the National
Institute on Drug Abuse.
Smoking rates fell for each of the individual age groups
surveyed, most notably among eighth graders - from 6.1 percent
in 2011 to 4.9 percent in 2012, the survey found.
Longer-term trends showed teen smoking rates dropping by
about three-fourths among eighth graders, two-thirds among 10th
graders and by half among 12th graders since a peak in the
mid-1990s, researchers said.
One reason cited by experts is that the proportion of
students who have ever tried smoking has declined sharply.
Whereas nearly half of all eighth graders had tried cigarettes
in 1996, just 16 percent had done so this year.
Teen attitudes toward smoking also continued to become more
negative. For example, 80 percent of teens said they preferred
to date nonsmokers in 2012.
But anti-tobacco advocates said their battle to stamp out
teen smoking was far from over, noting that 17 percent of high
school seniors still graduate as smokers.
Researchers singled out concerns over new forms of smokeless
tobacco, including dissolvable products like Camel-branded
"Orbs" and "Strips," and a fine, moist form of snuff called snus
(rhymes with "loose"), which users place under their upper lip.
They said a significant portion of older teens have
experimented with small cigars and water pipes called hookahs,
which are becoming popular among young adults.
"We cannot let our guard down when the tobacco industry
still spends $8.5 billion a year - nearly $1 million ever hour -
to market its deadly and addictive products and is pushing new
products ... that entice youth," said Susan Liss, executive
director for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
(Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Stacey Joyce)