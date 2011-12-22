WASHINGTON A college student stranded by heavy snow in her car for nine days on a barren Arizona road has been rescued after living on candy bars and melted snow, authorities said on Thursday.

Arizona State University student Lauren Weinberg, 23, was found Wednesday by two U.S. Forest Service employees patrolling on snowmobiles, Coconino County Sheriff's Office patrol Lieutenant Jim Coffey said.

Weinberg, who was found about 46 miles from the town of Winslow in northern Arizona, was reported missing after she was last seen in Phoenix on December 11, the sheriff's office said.

Weinberg was driving her sedan on December 12 with no specific destination in mind when her car got stuck in over 18 inches of snow, Coffey said.

She was taken by patrol car to Flagstaff Medical Center to make sure she wasn't suffering from frostbite and dehydration, before being released.

"I am so thankful to be alive and warm," Weinberg said in a statement released by the hospital.

"Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, because they worked. There were times I was afraid but mostly I had faith I would be found," she said.

Weinberg survived on two candy bars and a clear plastic bottle she filled with snow that melted in the sun, the sheriff's office said.

