By Denis Fitzgerald
NEW YORK Oct 16 The father of Edward Snowden
said on Wednesday that the former U.S. spy agency contractor is
not a fugitive and should stay in Russia "to make sure the true
story is told" about his intentions in leaking sensitive
information.
Lon Snowden spoke at John F. Kennedy International Airport
in New York shortly after returning to the United States from a
week-long visit with his son in Moscow. It was the first time
they saw one another since Edward Snowden, an ex-National
Security Agency contractor, was given temporary asylum in Russia
earlier this year after leaking sensitive data on U.S. security
agencies' operations.
Asked what he told his son during the visit, Snowden told
reporters: "To stay, but that's my advice. It's not necessarily
what my son will do. He's comfortable. He's happy. And he's
absolutely committed to what he has done."
The younger Snowden's revelations about the reach and
methods of the NSA, including the monitoring of vast volumes of
internet traffic and phone records, have upset U.S. allies from
Germany to Brazil. Admirers call him a human rights champion and
critics denounce him as a traitor.
Lon Snowden said his son had been misrepresented by some in
the media and the U.S. government, telling reporters that
"there's much more to be shared" about Edward Snowden and his
supporters.
"He's not a fugitive. He's a legal asylee of the Russian
Federation and the press needs to get that right and I think our
government understands that at this point."
Staying in Russia, Snowden said, allows his son "to continue
to push these issues forward, to make sure the true story is
told - that it's not spun within the media - about Edward
Snowden."
Snowden criticized the U.S. intelligence community as being
negligent and complicit in the spying scandal, singling out
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, NSA Director
Keith Alexander, Senator Dianne Feinstein, who chairs the Senate
Select Committee on Intelligence, and congressman Mike Rogers,
who chairs the House Intelligence Committee.
Russia has kept secret where the Snowdens met during the
visit as well as where the son has been living. Moscow also has
kept the media and public away from Edward Snowden, who has been
shepherded by a lawyer believed to have ties with Russia's
secret services.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB spy, has
repeatedly said that Russia would shelter Snowden only if he
stopped harming the United States. But he has used the case to
accuse Washington of preaching to the world about rights it does
not uphold at home.
Lon Snowden's flight home left from Sheremetyevo, the
airport where his son spent nearly two months in the
international zone before getting temporarily asylum in August.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Barbara
Goldberg and Cynthia Osterman)