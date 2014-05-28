WASHINGTON May 27 Former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked details of massive U.S.
intelligence-gathering programs, said in a U.S. TV interview he
"was trained as a spy" and had worked undercover overseas for
U.S. government agencies.
In an advance excerpt of his interview in Moscow with "NBC
Nightly News" that aired on Tuesday, Snowden rejected comments
by critics that he was a low-level analyst.
"Well, it's no secret that the U.S. tends to get more and
better intelligence out of computers nowadays than they do out
of people," Snowden told NBC news anchor Brian Williams.
"I was trained as a spy in sort of the traditional sense of
the word in that I lived and worked undercover overseas -
pretending to work in a job that I'm not - and even being
assigned a name that was not mine."
Describing himself as a "technical expert," Snowden said: "I
don't work with people. I don't recruit agents. What I do is I
put systems to work for the United States. And I've done that at
all levels from - from the bottom on the ground all the way to
the top."
He said he worked undercover overseas for both the CIA and
NSA and lectured at the Joint Counterintelligence Training
Academy "where I developed sources and methods for keeping our
information and people secure in the most hostile and dangerous
environments around the world."
"So when they (critics) say I'm a low-level systems
administrator, that I don't know what I'm talking about, I'd say
it's somewhat misleading," Snowden added.
Snowden, who fled to Hong Kong and then Moscow last year,
is believed to have taken 1.7 million computerized documents.
The leaked documents revealed massive programs run by the NSA
that gathered information on emails, phone calls and Internet
use by hundreds of millions of Americans.
He was charged last year in the United States with theft of
government property, unauthorized communication of national
defense information and willful communication of classified
intelligence to an unauthorized person.
NBC is airing the full interview with Snowden on Wednesday
night.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)