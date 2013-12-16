WASHINGTON Dec 16 White House spokesman Jay
Carney dismissed the suggestion on Monday that the United States
could grant amnesty to former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden if he were to turn over the documents
in his possession.
"Our position has not changed on that matter at all," Carney
told reporters at a briefing in response to a question. "Mr.
Snowden has been accused of leaking classified information and
he faces felony charges here in the United States. He should be
returned to the United States as soon as possible, where he will
be accorded full due process in our system."
Documents leaked by Snowden have revealed details of
widespread surveillance by the NSA and ignited a furor over the
agency's spying.
Snowden has been granted temporary asylum by Russia.
Rick Ledgett, who is supervising the NSA task force doing a
damage assessment of the Snowden leaks, said on the CBS program
"60 Minutes" on Sunday that it was "worth having a conversation
about" granting Snowden asylum if he were to turn over the
information he had taken.
"My personal view is, yes, it's worth having a conversation
about," Ledgett said. "I would need assurances that the
remainder of the data could be secured and my bar for those
assurances would be very high."
