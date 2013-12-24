Dec 24 Former National Security Agency (NSA)
contractor Edward Snowden, who revealed extensive details of
global electronic surveillance by the U.S. spy agency, said in
an interview published on Tuesday that he has accomplished what
he set out to do.
"For me, in terms of personal satisfaction, the mission's
already accomplished," he told the Washington Post. The
newspaper said it spoke to Snowden over two days of nearly
unbroken conversation in Moscow, "fueled by burgers, pasta, ice
cream and Russian pastry."
It was the first extensive face-to-face interview Snowden
has granted since arriving in Russia in June and being given
temporary asylum there.
"I already won," Snowden said. "As soon as the journalists
were able to work, everything that I had been trying to do was
validated. Because, remember, I didn't want to change society. I
wanted to give society a chance to determine if it should change
itself."
Last week, a White House-appointed panel proposed curbs on
some key NSA surveillance operations, recommending limits on a
programme to collect records of billions of telephone calls, and
new tests before Washington spies on foreign leaders. The
panel's proposals were made in the wake of Snowden's
revelations.
President Barack Obama later tried to strike a middle
ground, saying some checks were needed on the NSA's
surveillance, but "we can't unilaterally disarm."
In the interview, Snowden denied he was trying to bring down
the NSA. "I am working to improve the NSA," he said. "I am still
working for the NSA right now. They are the only ones who don't
realize it."
Snowden left his post in Hawaii in May and went public with
his first revelations about the NSA from Hong Kong a few weeks
later. Later in June, he left for Russia and stayed at Moscow's
Sheremetyevo airport until the Kremlin granted him temporary
one-year asylum after nearly six weeks.
Called a champion of human rights by his admirers and a
traitor by critics, Snowden lives at an undisclosed location in
the Russian capital. The Washington Post said he was
unaccompanied when he met the reporter for the interview, and
did not try to communicate furtively. He said he has had access
to the Internet and to lawyers and journalists throughout his
stay in Russia.
"INDOOR CAT"
Snowden called himself "an indoor cat", and says he rarely
leaves his house. "I just don't have a lot of needs," he said.
"Occasionally there's things to go do, things to go see, people
to meet, tasks to accomplish.
"But it's really got to be goal-oriented, you know.
Otherwise, as long as I can sit down and think and write and
talk to somebody, that's more meaningful to me than going out
and looking at landmarks."
Snowden said he was an ascetic and lived off ramen noodles
and chips. He has visitors and many of them bring books, but
they pile up, unread.
He denied he had loyalties to Russia or China.
"I have no relationship with the Russian government," he
said. "I have not entered into any agreements with them. If I
defected at all, I defected from the government to the public."
(Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)