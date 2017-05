Edward Snowden speaks via video link during a conference at University of Buenos Aires Law School, Argentina, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files

MOSCOW Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden has been given leave to remain in Russia for another couple of years, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Snowden's residency in Russia has just been extended by another couple of years," the spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in a post on Facebook.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)