By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, April 10 Meager precipitation and a
premature spring thaw caused by unusually mild temperatures last
month have left the U.S. Western mountain snowpack, a key source
of fresh surface water for the region, at record low levels, the
government reported on Friday.
Melting of winter snows began much earlier than usual this
year, from the Sierra Nevada range in California to the lower
elevations of Colorado's Rockies, leaving much of the Western
snowpack greatly diminished or gone by early April, when it is
typically at its peak.
As a consequence, Western states will experience reduced
stream-flows from mountain runoff this spring and summer,
leaving reservoirs - already well below average capacity in
several states - that much more depleted, the report said.
The latest snowpack snapshot was contained in an April
survey issued by the U.S. Agriculture Department's Natural
Resources Conservation Service.
The issue drew wide public attention in drought-stricken
California last week, when Governor Jerry Brown stood on dry
grass at a snow-monitoring station in the Sierras to announce
the lowest snowpack level on record there and ordered an
unprecedented 25 percent mandatory cut in statewide water use.
The scant mountain snowpack extends this year to a dozen
Western states, said Michael Strobel, director of the National
Water and Climate Center in Portland, Oregon.
"It's pretty extreme," he said.
He added it was unclear whether the trend is a result of
natural short-term fluctuations in weather patterns or
longer-term changes in climate.
As in parts of the Sierras, the snowpack by April was nearly
gone in Nevada, Utah, Arizona and much of New Mexico, while
declining to well below normal across the rest of the region.
In Oregon, more than half of all mountain measurements taken
on April 1 recorded bare ground, with snowpacks in the Cascades
having peaked 40 to 90 percent below typical levels over the
winter.
"Almost all of the West Coast continues to have record low
snowpack," government hydrologist David Garen said. "March was
warm and dry in most of the West. As a result, snow is melting
earlier than usual."
The only pockets of normal or near-normal snowpack were
found in the higher elevations along the crest of the Rockies
and in the mountains of interior Alaska, the report said.
Reservoir storage as of April 1 was below average in at
least five western states - Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon
and Utah.
