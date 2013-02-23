(Recasts with latest weather advisory)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 23 New England braced for its third
snowstorm in three weekends on Saturday, putting crews to work
sanding roads and trimming trees ahead of the snow, sleet and
freezing rain moving in from the Midwest.
The storm blanketed states from Minnesota to Ohio earlier
this week, dumping more than a foot (30.5 cm) of snow in Kansas
on Thursday, forcing airports to cancel hundreds of flights and
leaving motorists stranded on highways.
The storm was expected to pelt New England's coastal areas
from northern Connecticut to southern Maine with a mix of snow
and rain starting late on Friday, National Weather Service
meteorologist John Foley said.
A winter storm watch forecasting heavy, wet snow was posted
for Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening in southern New
Hampshire, northern Rhode Island and much of Massachusetts,
including the Boston metropolitan area.
"I'm not thrilled that we've got more snow coming this
weekend. I've had enough of winter," said John Bonnanzio, 54,
group editor at Mutual Fund Investors Association outside of
Boston.
The Weather Channel forecast that southern parts of Vermont,
New Hampshire, Maine and northern and central Massachusetts
could see snowfalls of 6 inches or more over the weekend. From 2
to 5 inches of snow may fall in Boston, and the storm will
likely dump rains from New York City to Philadelphia, it said.
Up to a foot (30.5 cm) of snow was possible in parts of
central Massachusetts, Foley said.
The heaviest fall was expected Saturday night through Sunday
morning, with 1 to 2 inches per hour possible, the weather
service said.
Boston Mayor Thomas Menino met with his "Snow Team" on
Friday, as city crews prepared to trim trees to reduce the risk
for downed power lines and pre-treat roads.
"Boston will be ready for its third consecutive weekend
storm," Menino said in a statement. "Use common sense and stay
off the roads while snowfall is heaviest tomorrow."
For some Boston-area residents the prospect of yet another
weekend snowstorm was good news.
"I'm excited. ... I went out skiing in the streets during
the last one, and I'll do the same thing again," said Jesse
Beecher, 29, who works for a film production company.
The storm barreled eastward for the weekend after hitting
the Midwest during the work week. In Kansas City, Missouri,
Mayor Sly James said that about 60 buses were stuck on snowbound
streets on Friday, and even tow trucks were immobilized.
"It's still an ongoing process to get people off the roads,"
he told CNN.
About 570 flights were canceled on Friday, with 127 of them
at Chicago's O'Hare airport. Kansas City International Airport
reopened after being closed on Thursday while crews cleared
runways.
The National Weather Service said the storm may bring sleet
and freezing rain to the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states,
with thunderstorms expected on the storm's southern fringe in
the southeastern United States.
SNOWY KANSAS
Kansas bore the brunt of the bad weather on Thursday, with
up to 15 inches (38 cm) of snow in some parts of the state,
according to the National Weather Service.
A closed 200-mile (323-km) stretch of Interstate 70 in
central Kansas was strewn with cars stuck in snow.
National Guard troops riding in Humvees were dispatched to
look for stranded motorists along the interstate and other
highways, said Sharon Watson, a spokeswoman for Kansas emergency
management services.
The storm triggered severe thunderstorms from eastern Texas
to Georgia.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon and Kansas Governor Sam
Brownback declared states of emergency because of hazardous
travel and possible power outages. Brownback ordered state
offices closed.
In Nebraska, a 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-car
accident on Wednesday on Interstate 80 near Giltner. The
Nebraska State Patrol said weather was a factor.
An 18-year-old man died in Oklahoma when his vehicle slid
into a tractor-trailer on a slushy state highway, the state's
highway patrol said.
Drought-stricken farmers in the Great Plains, one of the
world's largest wheat-growing areas, welcomed the moisture
brought by the storm, although experts said more rain or snow
would be needed to ensure healthy crops.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy, Ian Simpson, Kevin Gray
and Steve Gorman; Editing by Gabriel Debenedetti, Leslie Adler
and Jackie Frank)