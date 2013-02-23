BOSTON Feb 23 New England faced it third
straight weekend of storms that will dump a messy, extended mix
of wet snow and freezing rain across the region, meteorologists
said Saturday.
Meanwhile another storm in the West will roll out of the
Rocky Mountains this weekend and could create blizzard
conditions in Colorado, according to a National Weather Service
advisory.
Snow blanketed much of the Midwest earlier this week, with
more than a foot (30.5 cm) in Kansas on Thursday, forcing
airports to cancel hundreds of flights and leaving motorists
stranded on highways.
Starting on Saturday, New England's coast from northern
Connecticut to southern Maine was expected to be pelted with a
mix of snow and rain, according to a National Weather Service
advisory, while inland areas could see significant snow
accumulations.
Wet snow and freezing rain was expected Saturday afternoon
through Sunday evening in southern New Hampshire, northern Rhode
Island and much of Massachusetts, including the Boston
metropolitan area.
Up to a foot (30.5 cm) of snow was possible in parts of
central Massachusetts, National Weather Service meteorologist
John Foley said. From 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 cm) of snow may
fall in Boston.
The heaviest snowfall was expected Saturday night through
Sunday morning, with 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 cm) per hour
possible, the weather service said.
Steve Scardino, a software sales executive and lifelong New
Englander from Hopkinton, Massachusetts said he wondered what
all the fuss was about.
"Look, it's winter, it's New England, it snows. Happens
every time!" he said, laughing.
The storm may bring sleet and freezing rain to the
Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states, with thunderstorms
expected in the Southeast, the weather service said. It likely
will dump rain from New York City to Philadelphia, it said.
The storm barreled eastward for the weekend after
pummeling the Midwest. In Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Sly James
said about 60 buses were stuck on snowbound streets on Friday,
and even tow trucks were immobilized.
"It's still an ongoing process to get people off the roads,"
he told CNN.
SNOWY KANSAS
Kansas bore the brunt of the bad weather on Thursday, with
up to 15 inches (38 cm) of snow in some parts of the state,
according to the National Weather Service.
A closed 200-mile (323-km) stretch of Interstate 70 in
central Kansas was strewn with cars stuck in snow.
National Guard troops riding in Humvees were dispatched to
look for stranded motorists along the interstate and other
highways, said Sharon Watson, a spokeswoman for Kansas emergency
management services.
The storm triggered severe thunderstorms from eastern Texas
to Georgia.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon and Kansas Governor Sam
Brownback declared states of emergency because of hazardous
travel and possible power outages..
In Nebraska, a 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-car
accident on Wednesday on Interstate 80 near Giltner. The
Nebraska State Patrol said weather was a factor.
An 18-year-old man died in Oklahoma when his vehicle slid
into a tractor-trailer on a slushy state highway, the state's
highway patrol said.
Drought-stricken farmers in the Great Plains, one of the
world's largest wheat-growing areas, welcomed the moisture,
although experts said more rain or snow would be needed to
ensure healthy crops.
Meanwhile, in the Southeast, a "rich supply of Gulf
moisture" will drive heavy rainfall from the Florida Panhandle
east to the Carolinas on Saturday, the National Weather Service
advisory said.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy, Ian Simpson, Kevin Gray,
Steve Gorman and Chris Francescani; Editing by Vicki Allen)