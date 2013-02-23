(Adds color from New England)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Ross Kerber
BOSTON Feb 23 New England faced a third
straight weekend of storms dumping a messy mix of wet snow and
freezing rain across the region, meteorologists said Saturday.
Another storm in the West is rolling out of the Rocky
Mountains this weekend and could create blizzard conditions in
Colorado, according to a National Weather Service advisory.
Much of the Midwest is already blanketed with snow. More
than a foot (30.5 cm) of snow was reported in Kansas on
Thursday, forcing airports to cancel hundreds of flights and
leaving motorists stranded on highways.
Starting on Saturday, the New England coast - from northern
Connecticut to southern Maine - was expecting an extended mix of
snow and rain, according to a National Weather Service advisory,
while inland areas could see a significant accumulation of snow.
Wet snow and freezing rain were expected Saturday afternoon
through Sunday evening in southern New Hampshire, northern Rhode
Island and much of Massachusetts.
The Boston metropolitan area could see from 2 to 5 inches (5
to 13 cm) of snow, while parts of central Massachusets may get
up to 12 inches (30.5 cm), said National Weather Service
meteorologist John Foley.
The heaviest snowfall was expected Saturday night through
Sunday morning, with 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 cm) per hour
possible, the weather service said.
Despite the forecasts, some residents were taking it in
stride, wondering what all the fuss was about.
"Look, it's winter, it's New England, it snows. Happens
every time!" said Steve Scardino, a software sales executive and
lifelong New Englander from Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
But others were not so sanguine.
Tom Meek of Cambridge said he had cancelled dinner plans
with relatives two weekends in a row because of bad weather and
this time, he would just take his chances.
"We can't let Mother Nature impound us again," Meek said.
NStar Electric president, Craig Hallstrom, said the
utility's emergency response plan had been well tested this
winter.
The weather service said the storm may bring sleet and
freezing rain to the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states as
well, with thunderstorms expected in the Southeast. It likely
will dump rain from New York City to Philadelphia, it said.
The storm barreled eastward for the weekend after
pummeling the Midwest during the week. In Kansas City, Missouri,
Mayor Sly James said about 60 buses were stuck on snowbound
streets on Friday, and even tow trucks were immobilized.
"It's still an ongoing process to get people off the roads,"
he told CNN.
SNOWY KANSAS
Kansas bore the brunt of the bad weather on Thursday, with
up to 15 inches (38 cm) of snow in some parts of the state,
according to the National Weather Service.
A closed 200-mile (323-km) stretch of Interstate 70 in
central Kansas was strewn with cars stuck in snow.
National Guard troops were dispatched in Humvees to look for
stranded motorists along the interstate and other highways, said
Sharon Watson, a spokeswoman for Kansas emergency management
services.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon and Kansas Governor Sam
Brownback declared states of emergency because of possible power
outages and generally hazardous travel.
Drought-stricken farmers in the Great Plains, one of the
world's largest wheat-growing areas, welcomed the moisture,
although experts said even more rain or snow would be needed to
ensure healthy crops.
Meanwhile, in the Southeast, a "rich supply of Gulf
moisture" will drive heavy rainfall from the Florida Panhandle
east to the Carolinas on Saturday, the National Weather Service
advisory said.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy, Ian Simpson, Kevin Gray,
Steve Gorman and Chris Francescani; Editing by Vicki Allen and
Gunna Dickson)