(Adds blizzard warning and flight cancellations in Colorado)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Ross Kerber
BOSTON Feb 23 A weather system threatening New
England with a third straight weekend of winter storms appeared
to be weakening on Saturday night, promising less snowfall than
expected.
Another storm was rolling out of the Rocky Mountains in the
Western United States and could create blizzard conditions in
Colorado over the weekend, according to a National Weather
Service advisory.
Forecasters were also predicting blizzard conditions from
Oklahoma through Missouri early next week when another snowstorm
hits an area of the Northern United States from the Plains to
the Great Lakes.
But by Saturday evening, the East Coast storm was moving
more east and offshore than anticipated - potentially leaving
areas like Boston with much less snowfall than originally
expected, said Eleanor Vallier-Talbot of the National Weather
Service in Taunton, Massachusetts.
"The further south you go, the less snow. Boston proper
might not even see an inch of snow," she said. "The forecast
models have been slowly but surely backing off this thing."
Much of the Midwest is already blanketed with snow, with
more than a foot (30 cm) reported in Kansas on Thursday, forcing
airports to cancel hundreds of flights and leaving motorists
stranded on highways.
On Colorado's high plains, up to a foot of snow was possible
overnight and throughout Sunday, with winds gusting up to 45
miles an hour (72 kph), said Frank Cooper, a meteorologist with
the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A spokeswoman for the Denver International Airport said
passengers could expect delays on Sunday as crews de-iced
aircraft and cleared runways, and a Southwest Airlines
spokeswoman, Olga Romero, said 46 flights in and out of Denver
had been canceled until 11 a.m. on Sunday.
STATES OF EMERGENCY
The New England coast - from northern Connecticut to
southern Maine - was expecting an extended mix of snow and rain,
according to a National Weather Service advisory. Residents were
taking it in stride.
"Look, it's winter, it's New England, it snows. Happens
every time!" said Steve Scardino, a software sales executive and
lifelong New Englander from Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
Farther north, near Portland, Maine, the heaviest snow was
not expected until Sunday, with accumulations up to 8 inches (20
cm) farther inland.
The weather service said the storm may bring sleet and
freezing rain to the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states as
well, with thunderstorms expected in the Southeast. It likely
will dump rain from New York City to Philadelphia, it said.
The storm barreled eastward after pummeling the Midwest during
the week. In Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Sly James said about
60 buses were stuck on snowbound streets on Friday, and even tow
trucks were immobilized.
After a storm last week dumped some 14 inches (36 cm) of
snow on Wichita, Kansas, and 11 inches (28 cm) on Kansas City,
residents from Texas to Nebraska were bracing for another one
early next week, according to AccuWeather.com.
Forecasters predicted heavy snow developing on Sunday night
and increasing to a rate of 2 inches (5 cm) an hour from
northern Oklahoma through central Kansas.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon and Kansas Governor Sam
Brownback declared states of emergency because of possible power
outages and generally hazardous travel.
Drought-stricken farmers in the Great Plains, one of the
world's largest wheat-growing areas, welcomed the moisture,
although experts said even more rain or snow would be needed to
ensure healthy crops.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy, Ian Simpson, Kevin Gray,
Kewith Coffman, Steve Gorman and Chris Francescani; Editing by
Peter Cooney and Jackie Frank)