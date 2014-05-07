MIAMI May 7 Retired English soccer captain
David Beckham lobbied Miami lawmakers on Wednesday to approve
his proposed 25,000-seat soccer stadium on the city's prized
bayfront real estate.
Beckham, wearing a tailored dark suit, went door-to-door in
Miami-Dade lawmakers' offices in downtown Miami throughout the
morning and afternoon, meeting with commissioners and posing for
pictures.
Beckham's plan for a futuristic, waterfront stadium near the
port of Miami to house a new Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise
has run into resistance from a group led by Royal Caribbean
Cruises, which argues that it would interfere with
cruise and cargo operations.
An alternative proposal offered by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos
Gimenez this week would locate the stadium on another nearby
downtown waterfront site, currently a boatslip, sandwiched
between an art museum and the Miami Heat basketball arena.
"If they want to have a piece of property there ... they
would have to bear the cost of filling the slip in," Gimenez
said, pegging the cost between $12 million and $18 million.
Gimenez said the land could be worth as much as $50 million.
"It's another option it gives us another location which has
come out of the blue," Beckham told reporters outside county
hall on Wednesday.
"It's gone from having one great possible location to two.
We're very happy."
Beckham said he never expected a "smooth ride" getting
stadium approval. "Investors and I will be putting up a quarter
of a billion dollars ... we don't want to bring worries," he
said.
Beckham along with his partners Simon Fuller, creator of
American Idol, and Bolivian-born billionaire Marcelo Claure,
founder of Miami-based Brightstar Corp, say they will pay the
county tax and rent. The group plans to privately finance the
$250 million stadium construction.
Beckham has yet to reveal who his investors are.
The mayor's alternative plan has already drawn the ire of
several critics, including former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and a
handful of former city commissioners who said the space should
become parks and plazas for the tens of thousands of downtown
Miami residents now living in the city's high rises that once
sat empty following the city and nation's real estate collapse.
"Miami has become one of the world's leading urban centers,
fulfilling its long awaited destiny ... let us not purge this
gift by building a stadium where it does not belong," Diaz wrote
in a widely circulated Wednesday email.
