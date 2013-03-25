March 25 The decline in U.S. sales of carbonated
soft drinks accelerated last year as more consumers reached for
alternatives, according to a leading beverage industry
newsletter.
Total sales volume fell 1.2 percent in 2012 to 9.17 billion
cases, according to Beverage Digest. That compares with declines
of 1 percent in 2011 and 0.5 percent in 2010.
Excluding fast-growing energy drinks such as Red Bull and
Monster Beverage Corp products, soda volume would have
fallen 1.7 percent, the newsletter said.
By company, Coca-Cola Co and Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Inc each gained 0.1 percentage point of market share,
while PepsiCo Inc's share slipped by 0.4 percentage
points.